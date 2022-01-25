Cadeca denies information on foreign currency sales



Using a template from cubadebate.cu, a new fake news is circulating in social networks about the sale of foreign currency in Cuba, for which the work team of that important website suggests not to share dubious or false information without any official backing from the financial institutions of the largest of the Antilles.

At the same time, Cadeca alerted on its Twitter account that a news item is circulating in the networks about the upcoming sale of freely convertible currency (MLC) to those traveling abroad. Through Cadeca's official networks we inform you that it is completely false.



"Any modification on the services provided by Cadeca will be made known through the mass media and institutional sites.



We inform you that any traveler arriving in the country with cash in MLC, can acquire in our facilities Prepaid Cards to access the domestic market of products and services in MLC."



(With information from cubadebate.cu and Cadeca)



