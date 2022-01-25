Real Audio

Cadeca denies information on foreign currency sales

Pin It


Using a template from cubadebate.cu, a new fake news is circulating in social networks about the sale of foreign currency in Cuba, for which the work team of that important website suggests not to share dubious or false information without any official backing from the financial institutions of the largest of the Antilles.

At the same time, Cadeca alerted on its Twitter account that a news item is circulating in the networks about the upcoming sale of freely convertible currency (MLC) to those traveling abroad. Through Cadeca's official networks we inform you that it is completely false.


"Any modification on the services provided by Cadeca will be made known through the mass media and institutional sites.


We inform you that any traveler arriving in the country with cash in MLC, can acquire in our facilities Prepaid Cards to access the domestic market of products and services in MLC."


(With information from cubadebate.cu and Cadeca)

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Cadeca denies information on foreign currency sales

    Using a template from cubadebate.cu, a new fake news is circulating in social networks about the sale of foreign currency in Cuba, for which the work team of that important website suggests not to share dubious or false information without any official backing from the financial institutions of the largest of the Antilles.

  • Cuba: Clinical trials of Mambisa vaccine candidate are advancing

    The first clinical trials are underway for the application of Mambisa, Cuba's first nasal vaccine candidate, to patients convalescing from Covid-19 and as a booster.

  • Cuban Embassy in Haiti confirms doctor's release after days of kidnapping

     Cuban doctor, Daymara Helen Perez, was released on Sunday after 10 days in the hands of kidnappers, confirmed the Havana embassy in Port-au-Prince, capital of Haiti.

  • Covid-19: New battle in Holguin as positive cases increase

    The scourge of Covid-19 keeps the world on edge. When it seemed that a stable control of the pandemic was achieved, SARS CoV-2 returned to the charge, and of course Holguin is no exception to this epidemiological regression. Once again the contagions and the transmissibility of the virus in the whole territory have shot up, and although at present, compared to the same stage of the previous year, the local sanitary panorama is less harmful due to the massive access to vaccines and the willingness of the people to receive them, the danger for the protection of life and the sequels for health continue to be present.

  • Award of the City in the XXXIX edition of the Holguinera Week of the Culture

    Once again the Cuban City of Parks awarded its artists, in a gala held in the Provincial Museum La Periquera that was directed by the outstanding radio and television producer Isabel García Granados.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.