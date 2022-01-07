Cuba denounces U.S. actions against tourism



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Wednesday the actions of the U.S. government aimed at affecting the recovery of tourism on the island, as part of its strategy of economic asphyxiation.



Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account that these measures are intended to hide that, unlike the United States, in Cuba the income from that sector is used for the benefit of the people.



Recently, the digital lodging platform Airbnb paid a fine of 91 thousand dollars imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), for accepting guests in Cuba and violating sanctions against the island.



According to the government entity, the tour company admitted payments from Americans who traveled to the Caribbean country outside the 12 categories authorized by the White House.



Since 2015 the company launched its services in Cuba, but the restrictive measures subsequently adopted during the term of then President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and maintained with the current administration of Joe Biden, limit the scope of its business.



Former National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama (2009-2017) Ben Rhodes called the fine "stupid, counterproductive and Trumpian" for denying Americans the ability to facilitate income directly to Cubans and establish connections between the two peoples.



With information from Prensa Latina news agency