Cuba's president highlights Fidel Castro's influence

Five years after the physical disappearance of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised Fidel's influence on his work and noted that he always tries to follow in his footsteps.

The President posted on Twitter that as a child he met and loved Fidel, whose stamp he bears, and referred to the inspiration he draws from him every time he enters the office of the Commander in Chief at the Palace of the Revolution, which is preserved just as he left it on his last day there.

Furthermore, Díaz-Canel quoted Army General Raúl Castro when he said, “Fidel is Fidel, we all know that very well; Fidel is irreplaceable, and the people will continue his work when he is no longer physically here, although his ideas will always be, as they have made it possible for us to raise the bastion of dignity and justice that our country represents”.