Donation from German to fight Covid-19 on the way to Cuba



On its way to the eastern region of Cuba a container with medical supplies for the fight against Covid-19, organized by activists from German party The Left, the Foreign Ministry reported today.

According to Cubaminrex portal, the initiative of the 'Cuba Sí' (Cuba Yes) solidarity group is valued at 100,000 euros and contains 50,000 masks, 3,500 visors, 4,500 protection suits, special ventilation masks, two ultrasound devices, gloves, disinfectants and medications.

The Agostinho Neto provincial hospital, in Guantánamo, will also receive materials for the intensive care unit, bedding, mattresses, wheelchairs and walkers.

In the shipment to arrive in a few weeks, there are also ventilators donated by the University of Rostock for the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes hospital, in Granma province; as well as computers and office technology for the provincial University of Medical Sciences.

According to the source, the donations are a valuable contribution to the fight against the pandemic in the country and reaffirm the solidarity will of various institutions, organizations and donors in Germany.

Likewise, Cubaminrex said, it is a sign of rejection to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for almost six decades, which prevents obtaining the necessary resources to face the health emergency.

Cuba is experiencing the third outbreak of Covid-19, and reported today 4,793 new diagnosed with the disease and 22,293 confirmed active cases.

In January this year, a container with syringes, gloves, surgical sutures, probes, clinical furniture, expendable material and personal hygiene kits arrived in Havana, as part of an initiative also of the Cuba Sí group.