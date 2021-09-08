Luggage restrictions eliminated at Cuba's tourist hub airports

Cuban authorities announced today the elimination of restrictions on the amount and weight of luggage for travelers arriving to the tourist resorts of Varadero and Cayo Coco, in western and central Cuba.

According to local media in the western province of Matanzas, the limitation of only one piece of luggage per passenger, a measure adopted some months ago as part of the confrontation with Covid-19, and which includes the well-known beach resort of that demarcation, and Cayo Coco, in the central region of Ciego de Avila, has been lifted.

For its part, the administration of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in Varadero, informed on Facebook that from now on, passengers will be allowed to carry luggage weighing up to 120 kilograms, as established by law.

The air terminal also announced that PCR tests will begin to be carried out at the hotel, and not at the airport, as was previously the case.

The 14 days of isolation for travelers arriving on the island will be maintained for the time being, the publication clarified.

The measures respond to the reestablishment of 'the normal conditions for tourism in the country', said the press release, just hours after the Ministry of Tourism announced that Cuba will gradually open its borders as of November 15, as the national vaccination process advances.

With information from Prensa Latina news agency