The President of Cuba thanked Italy for its humanitarian aid.

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, today thanked Italian friends and Cuban patriots who organized the sending of aid to the island for the fight against Covid-19.

As a result of the joint coordination of the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (AICEC), the Italian General Confederation of Labor (CGIL) and the National Coordination of Cubans Residing in Italy (CONACI), the donation that arrived in the country on Thursday is valued at one and a half million euros and was also possible thanks to the Poniéndole Corazón a Cuba campaign, promoted from that European nation.

In the message shared on his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel noted that the plane from Italy was filled with more than 200 cubic meters of medicines, materials and medical equipment to fight the disease.

The cargo carried pulmonary respirators, generic medicines for comorbidity and associated symptoms, antibiotics, health supplies and rapid tests for detection of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.

With information from PL