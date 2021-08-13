Díaz-Canel emphasizes the protagonism of the Cuban youth

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, today congratulated the young people who are facing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, on the occasion of the International Youth Day celebrated this Thursday.

The Head of State said that today young Cubans are facing the COVID-19 in various places such as hospitals, isolation centers, medical offices and wherever they are needed.



The harsh and combined scourge of SARS-CoV-2 and that other lethal virus that is the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the U.S. government, will not prevent the celebration of this anniversary that calls for recognition.

They will not be able to block our joy, nor silence our voices in defense of truth and reason, nor snatch our dreams, nor diminish our desire to do, putting our hearts to the beloved Homeland, said Lisara Corona Oliveros, second secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC).

If for millions around the world every August 12 becomes a tribune and trench to claim for rights denied to them, Cuban youth has, in the midst of this global nightmare that has put on hold so many projects and despite the daily vicissitudes, problems, shortages and obstacles, a world of achievements and accomplishments to defend and countless reasons to celebrate, she said.

We will honor all the justice conquered and shared by the Revolution, this immense work that we have the sacred duty to preserve, continue and perfect, and that we will defend no matter what the cost, and we will ratify our commitment with the history, the present and the future of Cuba and of that great homeland of all that is Humanity, he added.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization and Politics of Leaders of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, also echoed the congratulations and pointed out that young Cubans are creative, cheerful, courageous, committed to the Homeland and Fidel's ideals. You are the protagonists of this social project with everyone and for the good of all, he said.



Cuba celebrated International Youth Day with the satisfaction of the protagonism of its young people in each of the tasks called for by the Revolution at different historical moments, committed to the defense of national sovereignty and aware of their fundamental role in the social and economic development of society.

Every August 12, the world celebrates International Youth Day with the purpose of making the problems of young people visible, as well as celebrating their potential as partners in the construction of the world society.