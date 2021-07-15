Díaz-Canel calls for peace, harmony and respect in Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called today for peace, harmony and respect among nationals, in view of the disturbances that took place last Sunday, encouraged from abroad.

The President, in a televised appearance, urged to multiply the feelings of solidarity, sensitivity and social responsibility, and to make more efforts, achieve results and help each other; as well as to overcome disagreements and seek solutions among all.

Díaz-Canel explained in detail the events of the 11th, how they were encouraged from outside the borders and the social sectors that were involved in the situations of disorder generated in different parts of the national territory, where there were acts of vandalism and violence.

He commented that acts were committed against the Constitution endorsed by more than 86 percent of the citizenship, hence the law will be applied in its fair measure, with procedural guarantees, and taking into account the case of the young people involved.

We will apologize if anyone was mistreated in the midst of the situations experienced, he affirmed, however, we will defend the tranquility of the citizens and the society that the majority of us have decided to build.

The Head of State pointed out that his call to defend the streets was misinterpreted, but remarked that revolutionaries have the duty to protect the patrimony of all and that these are constitutional precepts.

He pointed out the lessons learned from these events, such as the improvement of the work, the deepening and the need for transformations in the ways of doing things.

Likewise, the essential analysis of what is wrong so that there are those who reach these states and can be manipulated by campaigns that distort reality and respond to foreign, interferenceist and annexationist projects.

We have to learn from this, he emphasized, we have to reach out more to the neighborhoods with all the institutions, with all our structures, with the mass organizations; and among all of us help each other to attend to the social problems we have in the community.

The President called on the government to promote a deep social work, based on solidarity, conciliation and the commitment to reach the most vulnerable.

With information from Prensa Latina news agency