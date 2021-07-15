Nobel Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel expresses support to Cuba and its Revolution.

Argentine Nobel Prize winner, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, expressed on Wednesday his support to Cuba and warned against attempts to destabilize countries with democratic governments.

In an audio message broadcast by the portal of the Network in Defense of Humanity, the human rights defender warned that the United States is seeking to impose neocolonialism.

Pérez Esquivel sent his solidarity and support to the Cuban people for the contributions they make at all levels, in spite of the economic, commercial and financial blockade to which they are subjected.

'All solidarity with the Cuban government and its people to avoid a state coup. They are advancing in all countries to impose neocolonialism from the United States', stressed the Nobel Prize winner, who sent a hug, strength and much hope to the island.

With information from Prensa Latina news agency