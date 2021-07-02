Friday, 02 July 2021

Cuba, services, EnZona

ENZONA platform continues to incorporate virtual stores and stores.

The technological, social, commercial and financial interaction platform ENZONA, maintains a growing trend of incorporating virtual stores and stores to facilitate the access of users to certain products and services.

In this regard, at the end of June, it already has some 80 stores operating and more than 21 thousand businesses promote their goods through this channel, according to the ENZONA platform itself on its official Twitter profile.

"21 thousand 426 merchants and more than 80 virtual stores operating, maintain a growing trend in operations through ENZONA. Our recognition to all entrepreneurs and collaborators, who create and innovate using ENZONA, to provide useful services to the population", tweeted the entity.

Under the premise of creating and growing together for the good of all, the platform shares in the tweet itself a graph that illustrates the growing rise of its level of acceptance among users, thanks to which 160 million electronic payments were made in virtual stores and public services through the QR code.

ENZONA began operations in July 2019, thanks to the work of specialists from the Defense Information Technology Company (Xetid).

From a smartphone or a computer connected to the national network, commercial and financial operations needed by state companies, the private sector and the population in general can be carried out without the need to use cash.
With information from ACN

 

Radio Angulo
The most read

