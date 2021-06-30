Cuba: Diaz-Canel extols Fidel Castro's speech to intellectuals

Marked by the same spirit of transparency and emancipation, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled, "Sixty years ago, in a real, honest dialogue with the artistic and literary intelligentsia, the very young revolutionary leader Fidel Castro established the foundational principles of the Cuban Revolution’s cultural policy," inspired on the words he said 60 years ago: Within the Revolution there continues to be room for everything and everyone, except those who seek to destroy the collective project.

There is an unbroken thread that runs from that lively dialogue between Fidel and the country’s writers and artists at the National Library of Cuba - where he delivered his “Words to intellectuals,” 60 years ago this June 30, and the current moment in the country, which was defined yesterday afternoon by the First Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who stated: "It is time to update and re-found."

In the room where Fidel shared his ideas, concluding a series of meetings with Cuban intellectuals - June 16, 23 and 30, 1961- Díaz-Canel said: "We are not going to give away the Revolution or its spaces. We must and can manage them better, learning more from everything and everyone."

In a clear, firm, united, moving speech with arguments and questions, the First Secretary stated: "We firmly believe that works of art have not only the right, but the mission to be provocative, risky, challenging, questioning, but exalting and emancipating, as well. To subject it to subjective and cowardly censorship is a crime against culture. Freedom of expression in the Revolution continues to be limited by the right of the Revolution to exist."

In his reflections, as part of the ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of “Words to intellectuals,” Diaz-Canel addressed core issues of the great human, transformative, unfinished project initiated in January 1959, adding "I am honored to reaffirm today, before a group of prominent intellectuals, that within the Revolution there continues to be room for everything and everyone, except those who seek to destroy the collective project.”

Also taking place, as part of the event, was the official awards ceremony for the Felix Varela Order and the Alejo Carpentier Medal, presented to distinguished individuals in the world of art and literature.

The remembrance and tribute was also attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz; Party Central Committee Secretariat member and head of its Ideological Department, Rogelio Polanco Fuentes; Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman Waugh; and Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso Grau, in addition to other leaders. / Taken from Granma.