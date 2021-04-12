Monday, 12 April 2021

Campaign in Europe to send medical supplies to Cuba

Solidarity organizations and Cubans living in European countries are carrying out a campaign to send a container to Cuba with supplies to support immunization against Covid-19, Reynaldo Romero, coordinator of the project, said today.
At the moment, the associations of Cubans in Belgium CubaBel and the Netherlands Cuba en mi Alma are participating, as well as the Belgian associations Cubanismo.be, Los Amigos de Cuba and the Coordinadora Latinoamericana de Solidaridad, but we are in talks with others, Romero told Prensa Latina.

campana insumos medicos plAccording to the CubaBel member, medical supplies are obtained from collected funds or donations from hospitals and institutions.

Among the priorities are needles and syringes, in order to support the vaccination against Covid-19, he said, referring to the beginning in the coming weeks of immunization with the country's own products, whose government announced the goal of protecting the entire population this year.

Romero commented that the initiative is at an advanced stage, in view of the goal of sending the container by the end of April, in the midst of a complicated scenario due to the impact of the pandemic in Europe.

The coordinator mentioned among the actions to publicize the campaign his presence this week in a radio station in Brussels that broadcasts in Spanish, to talk about the campaign and the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

Similar mobilizations of solidarity with the island were announced in recent days in Canada, Chile, Panama and other countries, focused on supporting vaccination to stop Covid-19.

With information from Prensa Latina news agency

 

The most read

