Bank financing approved for gastronomic units under the new state management model.

State-owned gastronomic establishments approved as basic business units, with special characteristics and under a new management model, may now apply for bank financing at the branch where their current account operates, to manage working capital and investments.

According to the provisions of Resolution 113/2021 of the Central Bank of Cuba, recently published in the Extraordinary Official Gazette, the request must be accompanied by the designation by means of the resolution or the corresponding document, of the two natural persons with authorized signatures to operate the bank account.

The working capital financing granted by the bank to these units for the purchase of inputs in cash is executed under the modality of revolving credit lines, and is recorded for a specific purpose, in accordance with the provisions established for cash operations in these units.

On the other hand, gastronomic establishments may also request financing for investments, for the fixed assets they acquire and for real estate repairs. and real estate repairs.

The bank branches will evaluate, within the risk analysis, the purpose of the financing requested, the projected cash flow, the bank debt of the company assumed by the gastronomic entity, and the amount and frequency of the contributions to finance the expenses of the central office, among other aspects.

It also establishes that the gastronomic units are responsible for the amortization of the financing granted, in accordance with the terms established in the financing agreements entered into with the banks, and the efficient management of such agreements.

The Resolution accompanies other measures set forth in the process of improvement of the local subordination retail trade, which implies a transformation in the model of state management in the gastronomic units, and represents, likewise, to put them in similar conditions to the non-state management forms.

An experience to shake off inefficiency

The application of new forms of non-state management in gastronomic units in Ciego de Avila seems to "hit the bull's eye" against the inefficiency of the service, the economic lack of control and the bureaucratic obstacles that have burdened the sector.

In addition to self-employment and non-agricultural cooperatives, there are grassroots business units with financial and commercial autonomy, which include, in an initial stage, the restaurants La Confronta, Solaris, Carta Cuba and La Cueva, all of them in the provincial capital city and important in the sector in the territory.

In line with the demand that good experiences in commerce, gastronomy and services should cease to be exceptions and become the rule, both in the state and non-state areas, in Ciego de Avila the transfer of units such as La Atarraya, in Morón, is being accelerated in accordance with the policy; Las Delicias cafeteria, in Primero de Enero; the Florencia pizzeria; the Piscina restaurant, in Bolivia; and the Don Pepe, in the capital city, among others distributed in the ten municipalities of the province.

Aníbal Oliva Escalona (La Confronta), Juan Antonio Echemendía (Carta Cuba) and Osmany Ángel Bello (La Cueva), administrators who, after a process of preparation, have become directors of grassroots business units, agree that the management model is a step forward, strengthens the sense of belonging, It provides options and gives autonomy to establish contracts with various entities, and broadens the possibilities, from selling a small cardboard box (and offering lunch in the street), to going to the fields and buying products from the farmer, with the cash they have or with the checks they can issue.

At the same time, they do not stop receiving -and giving to their subordinates- training on cooking, salon, canteen, warehouse logistics, economy..., on the basis of control and in terms of excellence in services, with prices that are not excessive and under the monitoring, for support, but also for regulation, of the territorial administration councils.

With information from Granma