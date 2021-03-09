Tuesday, 09 March 2021

Real Audio

tobacco, Holguín, women

Presidential Decree puts into effect the National Program for the Advancement of Women

Pin It

Presidential Decree 198/2021 was published this March 8 in the Official Gazette of the Republic to put into effect the National Program for the Advancement of Women.

The program was approved by Presidential Decree 198 of 2021 and encloses the political will of the Cuban state in this regards and gives continuity to the advancement and development of genre equity in the country, while institutionalizing such a right.

The initiative is considered a government agenda integrating the principles and guidelines of the Cuban revolution with respect to the equality and protection of women, as established in the Cuban Constitution.

Actions aim at achieving more effective prevention of discrimination against women and the strengthening of professional capabilities of local officials to include genre issues in the making of policies, programs and services. Also considered are educative and promotional actions that lead to the strengthening of inter-personal relations based on equality, respect and shared responsibility by including genre issues in all education programs, levels and curricula.

The objective is to promote the advancement of women and the equity of rights and opportunities established by the Cuban Constitution.

With information from ACN
ttps://www.gacetaoficial.gob.cu/sites/default/files/goc-2021-ex14.pdf

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Presidential Decree puts into effect the National Program for the Advancement of Women

    Presidential Decree 198/2021 was published this March 8 in the Official Gazette of the Republic to put into effect the National Program for the Advancement of Women.

  • March 8th: International Women's Day

    This March 8, although atypically due to the presence of Covid-19 and all that this implies in terms of compliance with the measures to confront the pandemic, the 8th of March, "International Women's Day", cannot under any circumstances go unnoticed.

  • Holguin confirms 29 new Covid-19 positive cases

    The province of Holguin reported on Thursday 29 positive cases of Covid-19, after 710 real-time PCR samples were studied in the Molecular Biology Laboratory.

  • Chávez in the heart of the Venezuelan people

    There are men who even after death continue to be useful, and to that lineage belongs Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, whose legacy strengthens the struggle of the Venezuelan people against Yankee imperialism and its lackeys, and that is why Venezuela does not surrender; Venezuela resists and will overcome.

  • Molecular Biology Laboratory, a fortress against Covid-19 in Holguin

    The fast and reliable results of the processing of some 1,200 samples daily for real-time PCR tests at the Molecular Biology Laboratory (LBM) in the province of Holguin facilitate to Health and Government authorities a better control and management in the containment of Covid-19, which reports a sustained increase of positive cases and great dispersion of the virus since the beginning of 2021.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.