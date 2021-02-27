Saturday, 27 February 2021

Cuba expands its presence on the Internet

The presence of Cubans on the Internet continues to grow along with the progress in the country's informatization process, according to the reports Digital 2021: Global General Report and Digital 2021 Cuba, prepared by the specialized creative agency We Are Social and Hootsuite.

Both documents highlighted that despite the effects of the pandemic, the economic contraction and the intensification of the blockade, during the year 2020 the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure in Cuba and the number of people connecting to the network of networks from the country increased significantly.


According to an article on the Cubadebate digital site, reports state that there are already 7,700,000 Cuban residents connected to the Internet at the beginning of 2021, which implies that 68 percent of Cubans are surfing the Internet.


Cubadebate points out that more than 600 thousand Cubans went online for the first time in the year of the pandemic; at the beginning of 2020 there were 7.1 million people connected, while the Internet penetration rate or percentage of the population connected was 63 percent.


These figures evidence an undeniable increase, compared to the joint We Are Social - Hootsuite report conducted in 2011, when Cuba reached only 16 percent of connected population and the world registered 30 percent.


As for mobile data browsing, the report calculates that cell phone connections now account for 64.1 percent of web traffic in the country; meanwhile, it shows an increase in mobile data download speed, compared to a drop in fixed connections.


The Digital 2021 Report by We Are Social and Hootsuite is one of the most important reports on social networks that are carried out annually.


With information from CAN

 

Tags: , ,

  Cuba expands its presence on the Internet

