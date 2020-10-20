Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

The world trade´s Contraction will affect Panama Canal

fCompartir
Pin It

The Panama Canal will be affected during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, due to some changes in the global productive chains but fundamentally by the contraction of world trade and whose effects are perceived today in the international economies.

Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vazquez noted in an article that, considering the expectations of the World Trade Organization (WTO), his institution predicts a 10-percent reduction in traffic compared to 2019, and a 9-percent decrease in tonnage in contrast to 2020.

 These are the effects of a planetary recession that was on its way, was accelerated abruptly by the Covid-19 pandemic, was aggravated by the trade war between the United States and China and the drop in oil prices, which discourage the use liquefied natural gas and, as a consequence, the crossing of tankers through the canal.

As a trend, experts noted the concentration of cargo by ship in the segment of container carriers, in addition to changes in the manufacture centers from China to Southeast Asia, the transfer of cargo goes to Chinese ports that can handle big ships.

That situation forces the canal to keep a deep-draft offer for Post Panamax ships, which can only cross the transoceanic waterway through the new locks, where the big challenge is to have enough fresh water for operations.

Today's situation shows an adjustment in the productive chains, Vazquez told Prensa Latina in a recent virtual press conference. He pointed out that it is not good for companies to plan their work in a supposedly static world, so they need to adjust to the new changes in international trade.

With information of PL

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • The world trade´s Contraction will affect Panama Canal

    The Panama Canal will be affected during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, due to some changes in the global productive chains but fundamentally by the contraction of world trade and whose effects are perceived today in the international economies.

  • Historical significance of Cuban Culture Day

    On October 20, 1868, the Cuban National Anthem was sung for the first time in the city of Bayamo, more than enough reason to institute that date as the Day of Cuban Culture due to its significance and transcendence.

  • Holguin focused on working achievement parameters in the state gastronomy services

    The northeastern Cuban province of Holguin moves forward the improvement of gastronomy services in accordance with the transformations in economy, financing, structures and functions of the country’s domestic commerce sight reaching higher quality, bigger autonomy and efficiency in the institutional administration.

  • The first homes in Baguano, Holguin province

    Baguano sugar mill, that was founded in 1918, started its industrial work with not high results in the harvest. It was then necessary to bring workers closer to the industry, reason that led to biulding the first houses in 1926, in Palomo neighborhood, an area now called La pelota.

  • Cuba registers another Covid-19 vaccine candidate

    The Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials registered another Covid-19 vaccine candidate, whose process to include volunteers, according to the official program, begins this Monday.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.