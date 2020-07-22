Support grows at the request of German figures against the blockade on Cuba

More than 50,000 signatures on Tuesday support an initiative promoted by German artists and academics to demand the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for almost six decades.

Published on 23 June on the online platform change.org by German citizens who work and live on the island, the petition has so far been supported by personalities from culture and science, former ministers, sociologists, businessmen, philanthropists, historians and professors of international law, among many other sectors.

Among the figures who recently joined are singer Udo Lindenberg and journalist Alice Schwarzer.

In addition to demanding an end to the inhumane U.S. policy, the initiative denounces Washington's attempts to break Cuba and the pressure exerted by Donald Trump's administration on several countries to reject the help of the Caribbean nation's medical brigades.

On the other hand, it urges the German government to work so that, during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, the community alliance opposes the US blockade.

To this end, it was agreed to send a document with the first 55,555 signatures to the German Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Economic Cooperation and Development.

