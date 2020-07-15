Canadian airline OWG inform upcoming direct flights to Cuba

Starting on November 1st, the recently created Canadian airline OWG (Off We Go) will offer direct flights to Cuba, announced on Tuesday the Hola Sun Holidays tour operator

The association between the tour operator and OWG will allow for direct flights to important Cuban destinations such as Cayo Coco, the cities of Holguín and Santa Clara as well as Varadero, some of which have been open to tourism in Canada since July 1st.

Boeings 737-400 will be used for the flights, as Hola Sun Holidays reported when explaining on their official website they would depart from the city of Toronto.

OWG was founded amid the current global tourism crisis caused by the current pandemic.

This year has already seen airline closings, with many others announcing major long-term cuts.

Canada's flagship airline Air Canada and its leisure subsidiary Air Canada Rouge are among those that outlined the largest fleet reductions.

However, Nolinor Aviation, with 27 years of experience, reported last week the official establishment of the company, at which point it stressed that it has been working since 2018 to create an airline that will position it in the tourist flight market.