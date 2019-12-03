Tuesday, 03 December 2019

Cuba invited to 3rd Int'l Import-Export Fair in Shanghai

Representatives of the organizers of the China International Import Expo Fair (CIIE) - the largest in the world-, traveled especially to Havana to invite companies from the Caribbean nation to showcase their products and position them in the Asian market.

Liu Fuxue, executive deputy president of this entity, told the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba (CCC) at the Hotel Melia Cohiba, in Havana, that: "As socialist countries we have developed excellent political relations for more than half a century and our governments are committed to continue fostering and diversifying economic ties".

He also recalled that several Cuban companies exhibited their products at the 2nd CIIE, held in Shanghai from last November 5-10, "but it is our wish and that of the Chinese government that Cuba attends the 3rd edition with greater representation in 2020.

Fuxue suggested that Cuba not only attend to present its products, technologies, and services, "but also take advantage of opportunities and good relations to achieve fruitful negotiations leading to agreements on exports to the Chinese market.

For his part, Ruben Ramos, VP of the CCC, focused on Beijing's open trade policy and on boosting multilateralism in international relations as opposed to protectionism, behind which the US administration hides, which is harmful to China, Cuba, and other nations.

The Caribbean nation is committed to the Chinese market because of the need to diversify its foreign trade and increase its exports, hence the importance of knowing more about trade in that large country. / CNA.

