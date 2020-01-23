Thursday, 23 January 2020

Leuris Pupo Requejo, specialists in 25-meter rapid-fire pistols

Holguinero Leuris Pupo enlists in Lima for Tokyo-2020

Holguinero Leuris Pupo Requejo and Havana native Jorge Felix Alvarez, specialists in 25-meter rapid fire pistols, have been in Lima, Peru since Monday, January 20, training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.


The city of Lima also hosted them for the preparation of the Pan American Games held there in July and August 2019, where Jorge Felix won the gold medal and Leuris the silver.

The other three Cuban shooters who have also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Games are rifleman Eglys de la Cruz and gunmen Laina Pérez and Jorge Grau, who will travel next February 9 to El Salvador, where they will remain until March 1.

Pupo, London 2012 Olympic champion in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol, and Eglys, bronze in the 50-meter rifle in Beijing 2008, will participate in their sixth and fifth Olympic games, respectively.

Perez, Grau and Alvarez won their tickets for the titles obtained in the continental multi-sport event in the Andean city.

 

