Holguin experts will take part in territorial sports medicine event

Four researchers from the Provincial Center of Sports Medicine of Holguin will participate in a Territorial Sports Medicine Event, slated for the 16 thru the 19 of December in the city of Santiago de Cuba.

Holguin will be represented by Reynier Ochoa Mastrapa, who is the Sports Medicine of Holguin will participate in a Territorial Sports Medicine, Jose Manuel Torres, Ylbedis Perez Avila and Jorge Luis Reyna Carralero, - they all seasoned experts who will share with many Cuban colleagues called.

The works to be presented go around fields like the morphological - functional profile to assist the elderly people, a didactic manual to help the patients suffering from ataxia type 2, as well as the medical control in weightlifting training, and a proposal of a viable structure for the attention of young.

