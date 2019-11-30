Cuban Baseball Federation and Japanese professional team look at the future

The Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) and the Chunichi Dragons, franchise of the Japanese Professional Baseball (NPB), held talks at Havana's Latinoamericano stadium with view to the 2020 season.

Higinio Velez, FCB head, and Tsuyoshi Yoda, head coach of the Dragons, exchanged for about an hour on the possible hiring of Cuban players.

Omar Linares, glory of Cuban baseball and batting coach of the Japanese club, attended the meeting, along with Eros Bernal, methodologist of the Cuban National Baseball Directorate.

Last season, the Dragons finished fifth in the NPB Central League with balance of 70 wins, 70 losses and three draws.

Cubans Ariel and Raydel Martinez, catcher and pitcher, respectively, were part of this NPB franchise.

Raydel, 23, had a good performance as reliever by achieving a 1-4 balance, with 8 saves (third best of the team), 48 strikeouts and 14 walks in 40.2 innings and ERA of 2.66; while Ariel, 23, wasn´t used by the first team and remained the entire campaign in the developmental squad. / CNA .