Holguin athletes confirmed in national preselections

Holguín has more than 40 athletes in the national pre-selections of different sports, with an eye on the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in the coming summer season, a reality that propitiates the prediction of a possible numerous participation in Peruvian properties.

The pre-selected cyclists are Frank Carlos Consuegra Gil, Alejandro Parra Pérez and Yusmari Díaz; Juan Columbié in weightlifting, Sergio González (beach volleyball), Antonio Durán (Greek wrestling) and Yudennis Alpajón, in freestyle.

According to an official source of Alto Rendimiento holguinero, they make up the national baseball pre-selection for the Pan American Games Yordan Manduley, Maikel Cáseres and Carlos Alberto Santiesteban, while in Gimnasia Rítmica Danay Utria appears.

Other called are Taimara Oropesa and Angel Herrera (badminton), the judocas Olga Manferrer, Yusmari Reyes and Roberto Almenares Lázaro, as well as the handball players Noelvis Robles, Angel Jesús Rivero Noris and Yanieska Álvarez.

The group also includes fencers Dailen Cristina Moreno, Humberto Aguilera, Gretel Carbonel, Luis Enrique Patterson and Maité Formén; Dennier Infante (Velas), Alexei Carballosa, Luis Miguel Rodríguez and Yulio Ojeda (Remo), and in athletics Leonel Suárez Fajardo, Lisa Salomón and Rosaidis Robles Naranjo, among others.