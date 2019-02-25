Holguineras divide again and remain third in the National softball.

Holguín triumphed over Havana and fell to Granma on Sunday in the seventh round of the National Softball Championship (f) hosted by the city of Santa Clara, to remain in third place.

The Holguineras defeated the capitalinas 6x3 with personal triumph to the file of Saray Góngora (5-29) and setback of Iraimis Díaz (0-7).

The setback against the Granmenses was by 4x0 milk with only two indisputable connected to the stellar Elen Ocaña (6-0), with the setback was responsible the young Lorena Lopez (0-1).

By the way the selection of Granma was propped up at the top of the event by defeating the hosts and defending champions of Villa Clara with bulky 12x6 slate where each set hit 11 indisputable and seven mistakes were made, four for the losers. The success was for Yilian Tornés and Ana Amalia González's setback (1-2).

This Sunday the owners of house blanquearon 7x0 to Guantánamo with smile of Daniela Ruiz (2-1) and grimace of Yanet Urgellés (1-1).

The guantanameras did not go blank when defeating Havana 2x1 with personal success for Marlen Bubaire (4-2) and failure for Yamelkis Guevara.

The santiagueras also made the cross in this seventh date to have closedly of the habaneras 5x4 with Guevara's winning work (3-4) and reverse to the account of Bettidelis Prieto (1-6).

In the absence of a date to conclude the qualifying stage, the table of positions behaves like this: Granma (11-2 and a sealed game), Villa Clara (10-4 to 1.5 games), Holguín (7-7 to 4.5), Guantánamo (6-7 to 5.0), Santiago (6-8 to 5.5) and Havana (1-13 to 10.5).

This Monday in the last day of preliminaries Holguín faces Villa Clara, Guantánamo rivals Havana and Santiago de Cuba is seen with Granma.

The teams of Granma and Villa Clara have already secured their presence in the final (Page system), while for the remaining two tickets opt Holguín, Guantánamo and Santiago de Cuba. In the event of a double or triple tie, Holguín would be favoured because it has a 2-1 advantage over its rivals in the particular duels.