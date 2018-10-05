The Vanguard Platoon Compact at Gran Prix de Boliche Holguín-2018

The vanguard platoon in the Gran Prix de Boliche Holguín-2018 ranking was further compacted at the end of the fourteenth stop in which leader Jesus Garcell was not in the top six.

The first five places in the most recent stop were taken by experienced players battling for the leadership of the Grand Prix, they are: Wilfredo Concepción (836 pins demolished), Alfredo Toledo (826), Lázaro Martínez (825), Paco Escalona (810) and Nadir Azze (790). The sixth place went to Ángel Torres (769).

Now in the annual list, behind Jesús Garcell, with 263 units, are located in this order, Lázaro Martínez and Nadir Azze (239), Wilfredo Concepción (231), Alfredo Toledo (193) and Yunier Fonseca (137).

The fifteenth stop of the Holguín-2018 Bowling Grand Prix, in its traditional headquarters on Havana Street, will take place on Wednesday the 10th and Thursday the 11th, and will be held quarterly, doubling the figures obtained.





