Sagua de Tánamo will host provincial chess, table tennis and goalboll.

The provincial championships of table tennis, chess (m and f) and goalball will be held in the municipality of Sagua de Tánamo, from October 9 to 12, with the participation of different Holguin demarcations.



The leader of table tennis is headed by the stellar Yanelis Silva Zamora and the also national monarch Daniel Ramírez, competition that has in the municipalities of Holguín, Sagua de Tánamo, Banes and Cueto to the favorites to ascend to the podium of awards.



Once again Sagua de Tánamo is the favorite for the first place in the goalboll, discipline that has in Roberto Pupo the most outstanding of the province and one of the best of Cuba, in the last five years, also standing out as leader scorer.



The chess competition has as attractive the protagonism of women and men belonging to the National Associations of Physically Handicapped Motors (Aclifim), Deaf and Hearing impaired (Ansoc) and the Blind and Visually Impaired (Anci).



Rudny Tedez Coutin, provincial methodologist of sport for people with disabilities in Holguín, reported that the Special School of Sagua de Tánamo will be the village of accommodation in a territory where organization and hospitality are guaranteed.







