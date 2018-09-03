Holguin Cachorros go on with winning spell in Cuba

The Cachorros of Holguin keep doing well after winning over local Pinar del Rio in the 58th season of the Cuban Baseball League this last week-end. Firstly, a 7 – 1 victory; then (4 – 2) playing as visitor at “Capitan San Luis” stadium; thus making a winning spell of eight straight wins.

In the first match Pedro Almeida and Jorge Luis Peña produced two straight homeruns in the fifth inning.

In fact, Holguin batsmen totaled 15 hits and made an error.

Carlos Alberto Santiesteban that pitched eight solid innings grabbed the win (a run, six hits). Holguin southpaw Javier Lopez closed successfully the match with a scum.

The second match was tied indeed; the Holguin Cachorros went fine (seven hits, no errors) as they had to come from behind. A two run homerun by Noel Gonzalez tied the match, but the visiting squad took the lead in the fifth inning.

Holguin manager Noelvis Gonzalez was very quick by substituting throwers timely.

When opener Meracles Oris lost track of the zone strike Gonzalez called Wilson Paredes who made a good relieve to close the match and get the win. Anyhow, Rafael Sanchez also jumped into the hill and got the save.

Holguin with nine wins and eight defeats now stands sixth, tied with the teams form Isla de la Juventud and Santiago de Cuba.

Today, Holguin Cachorros will be playing at “Calixto Garcia” stadium to play home vs Matanzas, which unbelievably is thrown down the bottom. / By

Calixto Jose Gonzalez Betancourt - Taken from his facebook / Translated by Radio Angulo.