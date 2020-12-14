The lotus flower: symbol of the purity of body and soul

For tastes, colors have been made and to choose the flowers, says an old saying, and in reality there is where to choose, because in the world there are about 270 000 species of flowers, and they are the most numerous within the kingdom of plants.

There are different sizes, fragrances, colors and some are very curious, such as the lotus flower, one of the most beautiful on the planet.

Aquatic species, also known as Nile rose or sacred lotus, its main characteristic lies in its fragrant and floating leaves, while its fruit, has a structure similar to small eyes.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about it is its great symbolism and legends, especially in Buddhism, as it represents the purity of body and soul.

It has a great capacity of resistance, which allows it to survive in difficult areas, such as swampy areas, so it is linked to the complex vital processes that arise in the path of life.

Sacred plant in India and China, sits on muddy water, is associated with carnal desires and despite the hostility of the places where it lives, sprouts clean, immaculate in search of light, which is related to spirituality and purity, digital sites coincide.

It is synonymous of life, due to the gods that were born from it, they consign legends, while the lotus flower has many other meanings that vary according to their colors and the values of each culture.

The Nelumbo nucífera, its scientific name, exhibits varied tonalities, and each one of them has its own meanings; the blue, for example, is the most special of all, because it says of the knowledge and the wisdom.

Red, symbolizes nature and innocence, and represents feelings such as love and passion, while the pink reserves a very special bond with the Great Buddha and white is associated with the perfection of the mind and spirit.

Publications report that its seeds can be kept for a thousand years and still germinate, are always kept at the same temperature and are immune to parasites and dirt.

Legends aside, the truth is that the lotus flower is precious and as all of them came into the world to stay and beautify it, imprint its fragrance and provide happiness.

Scientific studies have revealed that there are varieties of plants that are capable of "committing suicide" if the environment is adverse, thus the relevance of caring for these living beings, who "feel", love certain types of music, communicate with each other through chemical signals and ensure the survival of their species.