Cuba: much or little on issues of women's equality?

To disregard the necessary multisectoriality in the work for gender equality in Cuba would be as fruitless as to think that everything is done, or that the apparent carelessness and autonomy in our decision making reflect the whole truth of the matter.

For this reason, and with a view to the conquests still to be achieved, on October 30 the Council of Ministers approved the National Program for the Advancement of Women in Cuba, conceived as the State's agenda for that purpose.

Its main objectives are to update the National Plan of Action of the Republic of Cuba to follow up on the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women, and to summarize the actions that have been carried out in the area of women's empowerment and equality since the triumph of the Revolution in 1959.

Teresa Amarelle Boué, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), said that the Program seeks greater systematization by the agencies of the Central State Administration and institutions in monitoring all issues involving the development of women.

Among these, the responsibility to systematically address violent or discriminatory manifestations in each area of society stands out, where economic empowerment, education, prevention and social work, access to decision-making, legislation and law, sexual and reproductive health, statistics and research are among the main areas of concern.

Families, communities, the media, mass organizations, political and student organizations, and labor centers are also included in the Program as spaces for debate about the role of women in the public and private spheres, areas where much remains to be done.

The gender equality gaps in Cuba are still associated - to a large extent - with women's economic autonomy, although the figures for their levels of schooling, occupation and average wages show substantial results on the road to their full realization.

According to the 2019 Yearbook of the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI), women represent 39 percent of the country's economically active population, most of whom work in Public Health and Social Assistance and Education, with 357,000 and 325,000 workers, respectively.

Other sectors with a high female presence are community, social and personal services, defense and national security, manufacturing industries and public administration, as well as science and technological innovation, the latter with 14.5 thousand of them.

According to the FMC General Secretary during a high level meeting held on October 1 by the United Nations Organization (UNO), on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the IV World Conference on Women, Cuban women represent 49 percent of the employment in the civil state sector of the country, of which more than 80 percent have a higher average level or higher, which allows them to have access to highly qualified jobs.

Cuba has the lowest female unemployment rate in the region, at only 1.6 percent, and women occupy 50.8 percent of leading positions and make up more than 70 percent of prosecutors, provincial court presidents and professional judges.

In addition, they represent more than 64 percent of the personnel providing collaborative services in several countries, and during the confrontation with COVID-19 they have been essential in the red zones, in the design of action protocols, and in the process of researching vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2, Amarelle Boué said in her speech and added:

"She added, "Advanced labor legislation guarantees their rights in both the state and non-state sectors, including paid maternity leave, a benefit available to fathers and other family members.

Meanwhile, the sector where fewer women are currently employed is the mining and road sector with only four thousand, which confirms the persistent sexual division of labor.

According to surveys, many people still believe that women should not participate in physically demanding activities and that a man cannot care for a child in the same way as a woman.

Meanwhile, it has been shown that women between the ages of 15 and 74 spend an average of 14 hours a week more than men in unpaid work (cleaning the home, caring for children or disabled family members), and even female workers assume the domestic burden, which proves the existence of the double workday.

In this sense, it is more necessary in our context to promote care services in line with Specific Objective number five of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, which aims at Recognizing and valuing unpaid care and domestic work through public services, infrastructure and social protection policies, and promoting shared responsibility in the home and family.

