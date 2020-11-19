Young Palestinian thanks Cuba for the realization of his dream of training as a doctor in Holguin

The young Palestinian Tarek Toame, resident in the specialty of Ophthalmology at the University of Medical Sciences Mariana Grajales in Holguín, expressed his gratitude to Cuba and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (Icap), for making possible the realization of his dream of becoming a doctor to serve the people of the Cisjordania, where he was born.



"I came to Cuba thanks to a scholarship that responds to an agreement between both countries and the support of Icap, along with other young people who are studying medicine and other careers, first learning Spanish. I was then 17 years old and I arrived in this sacred land with a backpack full of dreams, which came true at the University of Medical Sciences of this province, where I felt like family".

He commented that "the beginnings were difficult because, in addition to the fact that I did not know a word of Spanish, I had to learn about the culture, customs of the Cubans and how to relate to them, but everything went well and I now feel like another Cuban, that is the truth. Here they have welcomed me very well, the teachers are like our parents and I feel like a family.

The number of Palestinian students studying at universities in Cuba has been increasing because, "first there were five, ten, my group was 18, and now they come between 50 and 100 annually. We would never have thought of that before getting to know this supportive country that welcomes us as its legitimate children.

At the University "Mariana Grajales" he graduated as a doctor, he has maintained effective communication with his patients, and in two years he will conclude the specialty of Ophthalmology to return to the Cisjordania, where he must serve his community, "as Fidel Castro asked all of us, to be professionals of science and conscience, because our people need us and we will not fail them. That is my conviction," emphasized Toame.

The young Cisjordania's gratitude to Cuba and to Icap is also expressed by his family, made up of his parents, who "are very happy to know that I am safe in this supportive and beloved country. They are eager to come and meet my teachers and other people who support us so much, like our Icap colleagues"; as well as his four brothers, the eldest of all, a specialist in Stomatology.

Tarek's sadness was reflected in his eyes as he compared the happiness of Cuban children with the reality of his country, where the lives of little ones are always at risk because of the aggressiveness and abuses of the Israeli government and army. "There, provocations and abuses are permanent. We have to be very careful because, in our own land, one can get into big trouble without looking for it".





This Palestinian territory, formerly Judea and Samaria, began to be called the Cisjordania in 1950, as a geopolitical concept that allowed to differentiate it from Transjordan (beyond the Jordan), that is, the current Jordan, which occupied it from 1948 to 1967.

And as the subject deserves it, with permission of the young galenician Tarek Toame, that area, known nowadays as West Bank or West Bank, previously, during 400 years (1516-1918) was under the domain of the Ottoman Empire that, as consequence of its defeat in the First World War, lost that region, which happened then to be dominated by the British by means of the creation of the British Mandate of Palestine.

The most recent history is well known, since the expansionist government of Israel has partially occupied this territory since 1967, when the Middle East War began, although Palestine claims its rights over the Cisjordania every day.

Tarek Toame is an intelligent, mature young man, who practices sports and has learned in Cuba, about medicine and solidarity, whose gratitude he expresses from the depths of his heart, as his expressive eyes reveal when he talks about Cuba, the Health System, the way in which the Icap delegation in Holguín attends to his interests and invites him, like the rest of the students from different countries, to participate in activities that it organizes in its provincial headquarters, in other places or in the student residence itself.

"Here I have gained knowledge and extended my family, hence I can never forget this country so loved and admired, the province of Holguin and its Icap delegation, my teachers and fellow students. To all, my eternal gratitude and the confidence that, upon returning to my beloved community, I will give myself body and soul to providing the medical services that I learned here".