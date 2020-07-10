“I'm not leaving Cuba even if I get shot at”

For Andalusian Rosendo Guijarro Merino, living in Cuba is the best thing that has ever happened to him. “Well, I've been living here for 15 years and I'm not leaving even if they throw me out," he said with his peculiar way of saying things, seriously and looking me in the eye.

“I don't know how there are Cubans who go to live elsewhere and allow themselves to be influenced by the hostile policies of the enemies of this supportive and dignified people, who share the little they have with tremendous naturalness and satisfaction; who have faced a cruel blockade for almost 60 years without turning back one inch; and who have shown that they do not bow down before the powerful empire of the North.”

Personally, who is Rosendo Guijarro Merino?

“I am an Andalusian, Catalan and Cuban, 68 years old, who got to know poverty up close in a remote little place called Villargordo, Jaen, Andalusia, where the best olive oil in the world is produced. I was born in a post-war period, when Franco had plunged the Republic into poverty. I am son of a traditional family of five children from the countryside”. With the maturity that was growing in him, he became, at a very young age, a councillor in the Sant Vincenc del Horts Town Hall and later on he was Vice-President (Deputy Mayor) of the Government, 20 years as a Councillor, assuming for a decade the tasks of solidarity and international cooperation, especially with Cuba, especially with Holguín, to support housing projects, schools, irrigation systems, means of transport and cultural exchanges, as well as various donations from our population, as a result of the brotherhood with Banes and Holguín.

When did you first hear about Cuba and the revolution?

“In 1962, when I was barely 10 years old, a boy from my school told me about Cuba and how they had made a revolution here”.Thirty years later, Rosendo met the first Cubans back home. “They were the members of the Holguinera musical group Caribe Nibor, whom he supported to participate in the collateral activities of the Barcelona Olympics. They performed in a sports center attended by more than a thousand people. With that performance we raised more than one million pesetas, equivalent to six thousand euros, which were donated to Cuba to obtain powdered milk for the children. It was a beautiful thing”.

The following year, he came to Cuba for the first time, responding to an invitation from these Holguinera musicians. “I stayed here for 10 days, I was received by government and cultural authorities of the province and I began official relations with Casa de Iberoamérica. It was a very nice experience that brought me very close to this province”.

From that moment on, for a decade, he visited this province twice a year; he encouraged the visit of several councillors and economic contributions were made in support of social projects in this province and the country.

What were your reasons for establishing your residence in Holguin in 2005?



“I had already come here several times, made friends, and got acquainted with organizations and institutions in this city. Imagine, in 1996 I brought a complete plane, directly from Barcelona to Holguin, with more than 250 Catalans. It was the first time this had happened.”

“Anyway, I like the way of life here, the tranquility, the atmosphere and the peace that you can breathe; the warmth of the people. Here there are plenty of virtues and altruistic gestures to share around the world. I was convinced that this is where I wanted to live, because life is different from other places on the planet.”

In this so-called City of Parks, Rosendo has a home, which he shares with his wife Yanelis. The neighbors know him; he walks the streets as just another Cuban, without denying the vicissitudes caused by the blockade, which he considers cruel; and he relates to the culture, the mass organizations and the delegation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

Rosendo confessed that he feels safe in Cuba in every way.

“But sometimes Cubans, as usual, do not know what they have in their hands. Cuba has a number of values, of priorities, that exalt it, that other countries around it do not have and they are worse off than Cuba even though they are not blocked. But sometimes Cubans compare themselves with Canada and other developed countries. In those surrounding countries, violence, unemployment and misery abound. A few people live well but you can't walk the streets freely and they walk with private guards. It is a sick society”.

“If they were to leave Cuba alone, not to do it any favors, but to leave it alone, to live in peace, things would be better for Cubans, because here there is the capacity to move forward. Cuba, compared to the other countries around it, can boast of a society that is educated, healthy, educated, supportive, dignified, with good results in health, education, culture, sports and the protection of children, the elderly and women. They only need to let it develop its economy. For this reason and more, I am not leaving Cuba even if they throw me out”.