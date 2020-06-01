Childhood Time

Under the sheet hanging from both seats is laughter and wonder. They are born from the happy spring that is childhood; they spread hope and joy. It is the original enjoyment, antidote to the anguish that we adults carry around with us, forgetting those "little things" that, as the poet Serrat wrote, "left us a time of roses in a corner, on a piece of paper or in a drawer".

In the phantasmagoric and horrifying stories - which provoke more laughter than terror - under that sheet that has turned the living room into a moonless night, there is the imagination reminding us why we have been protecting ourselves from the virus that kills, in an isolation that has re-taught us what the essence of human life is.

We thought, in a hyperbolic way, that the task of having them at home, with reduced social contact, was going to be harder than the very battle that would be fought outside. We were wrong. It has been our children who have cured our fears and have recharged us with ideas, extracting from us the part of childhood that we still have. We underestimate the understanding and acuity that little ones possess, and it is thanks to them that our homes have more light these days.

A dialogue between a child and his mother reveals how far we can go with our children:

-Mom, can I go to the moon?" asked the little one, with his lucid and adventurous four years, on one of the first nights of quarantine, before going to sleep.

-Of course you can,' said the mother, and sighed, 'you will achieve everything you set out to do.

-Well, get the rockets ready,' said the boy, and he fell asleep. So much so that the next night those two seats together became one big space rocket which led the whole family to collect stones and moon plants, and to 'photograph' galactic animals.

Mariana, a girl who has travelled half the world with her mother Yinet, who invented her costumes to get to Egypt, Spain, Ethiopia, Transylvania, Mexico... Meanwhile, Marcel managed to move to the ice age to thaw out dinosaurs and make his parents laugh. And Alex's mother left aside all those things that "they say you have to do", like collecting drawers, cleaning the floor and dusting, to give her child a cat-painted photo session, with the most feline of all the cat mothers in the quarantine.

Our children have been the bravest in the house, without asking us for superheroes or superheroine dresses. No one will think that the reason is that they ignore what's going on. On the contrary, as they are aware of the danger - if we have explained it to them properly - they have decided to opt for resilience and fun, with that natural wisdom that exists, in its purest state, during childhood.

I can confess that I too have been afraid, and very afraid. But in these two months of isolation I have been so busy being a teacher, a judge of the most diverse competitions, the lady whose money was stolen and who explains the details to the policeman, the pregnant woman who gave birth to four children, the encyclopaedia that answered the doubts about what an appointment is, a hotel, a check-up, a quarantine, or where the air comes from..; I have worked hard to learn the names of dinosaurs and fantastic animals, and I have had so much fun while trying to "telework" that I cannot find the best reward that we parents can give our children when everything starts again, for making us feel and see what the daily routine has stolen from us; because being surrounded by childhood is the best therapy that a family can find to fill their hearts with pure joy.