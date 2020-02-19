The Birán Popular Council treasures in its fertile lands an essential part of Cuba's history, which was forged with the smell of cedars and that indescribable freshness, capable of enveloping in moments those who visit its sites.

It was on August 13, 1926 when Fidel Castro Ruz, the Commander, the undisputed and eternal leader of the Cuban Revolution, opened his eyes to the world, as a result of the love between the Galician Don Ángel Castro and the young woman from Pinar del Río, Lina Ruz, two souls who were united forever in that property, now the Historical Site of Birán.

A few kilometers from the site, declared a National Monument since 2009, is the community of the same name, a district in which is located, among other public service institutions, the Mixed Center "6 de Agosto" which provides three levels of education and distinguishes the sector as a reference space.

With an enrollment of more than 280 students, the educational entity exhibits excellent results in terms of the quality of learning and the educational teaching process, which can be seen in the performance of its graduates in other schools such as the Camilo Cienfuegos military, pre-university and vocational schools, commented director Leonardo Molina Domínguez.

The name of the mixed center, says Molina, is due to the death of Lina Ruz González on August 6, 1963. Later, the family decided to donate the land for the benefit of the town and began construction of the community, including a pharmacy, medical office, Casa de Cultura, terminal and warehouse.

In September 2003, after an extensive construction process, "August 6th" was reopened with the presence of Fidel Castro, a date that remained in everyone's memory, as well as on the walls of the building, the floor, the blackboards, the patio benches, the stairs and the corridors. "Fidel is alive here," said Molina proudly.

Leonardo explains: "There are two sacred places for us, the seat of honor We love you Fidel, organized as a result of the homage that was held to honor his memory. From the day of his death everyone who arrives must place a flower and the students from third to ninth grade perform an honor guard at a specific time of the day".

The history room is another perpetual corner, "we collected the results that we have since the visit of the Commander, it shows photos, books and a board that he signed, along with the text All the time of the cedars of Katiuska Blanco, because that day, under the carob tree of the farm made the presentation of the title.

The achievements of the educational institution in the matrices of the "Educate your child" program are significant, since it favors the adaptation and familiarization of two-year-olds until they start preschool, which guarantees the foundations for a comprehensive education.

Little Maria Fernanda Molina Torres is in fifth grade and with the sincerity that children overflow, she insists: "My school is the prettiest and the teachers are the best".

María Antonia Maceo, department head of Secundaria Básica, referring to the particularities, highlighted the sense of belonging of students and workers, the discipline and the willingness to fulfill the promise of always keeping clean and organized. "The center is our home, that's how we want it and take care of it".

In this way, "6 de Agosto" constitutes a home for students and teachers, it is the greatest cultural focus, since it directly or indirectly affects the activities of the town and is fed by the perennial memory of the Commander, very close to the large house that saw him born.