Enma and Néstor: voices of love

Thirty-six years ago, love appeared at the doors of CMKO Radio Angulo in the city of Holguín and when it heard the voices of Néstor Salazar Silva and Enma García Rodríguez it stretched its bonds and made their souls fall in love. Since then, a passionate and inspiring feeling was born, which accompanies them as a couple blessed by the happiness of a marriage that was an accomplice of the friendship that preceded it.

When they swore to love and respect each other for life in 1984, more than a passionate and legal promise, they chose to walk together with the prudent distance of their own steps; they led motivations and encouragement towards a common end preserving the identity where motivations, interests and character converged without conflict, guilt, reproach or regret.

In marriage they have found the space to grow as persons, to accept each other without being tied down by obsessions, piety or habit; almost four decades is enough time to favor a coexistence in an atmosphere of harmony, trust and loyalty.

"I decided to marry him because I found what I was looking for. I found a very noble man, regardless of his beauty that captivated me" ̶ and he also confesses that being by his side has given him that necessary experience to endure the ups and downs of life.

"I say this because she is an exact person in every sense of the word, she always has a lot of fun, she has the sympathy of the Cubans inside and out, she is not a person who is hiding what she feels and since she is so sincere, that always attracts, and that was what attracted me to her, sincerity".

And Néstor -revealed Enma ̶ possesses equanimity, another essential quality in human and couple relationships. "He is a very calm person and that has helped me to get through life in difficult times. He is a charming man.

Their connection is evident and the affection denounces them: "First she is loving, then she is understanding, she helps you in every way she can, she gives you advice when you need it and when you don't need it she also gives it to you; always cheerful, when there are family or personal problems she tries to overcome them and that I overcome them... and that, I think, is the main essence of the mutual coexistence".

For Néstor, a constructive and healthy relationship is also based on equality, he shares the housework without gender prejudice: "He loves cooking, he is always innovating, he is the one who does this work in the house".

Because in this marriage love does enter through the kitchen. "I'm an empirical cook, who has taken advice from chefs and put it in books", published in Cuba, the United States, Panama and Uruguay. He has written, for example, Food that heals and protects (2014) and Beans and vegetables excellent for health (2016) (Editorial José Martí); and under the seal of Editorial Oriente: Recipes for Everyone (2009); Rice and Fish in My Kitchen (2012) and Health and Beauty...Enter the Kitchen (2016), the latter was a finalist in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2018, which recognizes the best cooking and wine titles in the world.

A talented and creative professional, Néstor, a radio announcer, director and writer, is recognized and admired in his native Holguín. In 2007, he received the City Award in the music category, granted by the provincial Culture Department to outstanding personalities. "He is a composer and has many songs. He dedicated one to me called Lo que aprendí contigo, this song he confessed to me that he had written it and kept it waiting for a woman who deserved it to appear and there the doll appeared... -smile- look what a beautiful thing".

They both came to radio in the early 1970s. Being united by profession and love favors complicity and understanding: "As a radio couple I have always felt very good with him and according to the specialists, those who knew or know more about our profession (Locution) our voices were very well impregnated in the radio and also in the sentimental. We have worked in many programs, we began to be a couple in Brisa nueva, a program that came out at seven o'clock at night, and so during all these years we have worked together in many spaces, the last thing we did was the Formula, we spent a lot of time narrating the walks of the Carnival and we felt very good, very happy.

Hand in hand, they go the same way, avoiding monotony and conflict. "She has her professional duties and I have mine, we respect each other's space."

Although retired, Néstor continues to be active in the AM-FM music program, in the cultural magazine Café milenio and in Formula, a space for popular participation. And Enma, has been the sound seal of the Saturday Special for 39 years, because they are the flagship voices of the Holguin radio sound, respected and preferred by the audience.

They did not have children in common, but a family in which Enma welcomes, as her own, Néstor's children and grandchildren, the fruits of their first nuptial relationship. They share tastes and hobbies that strengthen their affective and conjugal bond: "I tell you the music, I tell you the house, a good meal, sharing with a friend, a good book and even until dawn and dusk"-reveals Néstor for whom marriage demands responsibility and dedication, but also brings the pleasure of accompanying and enjoying "he is a person who appreciates going out, having fun... we have gone from Pinar del Río to Baracoa".

For Enma, first love and then forgiveness, "that is the essence of permanence in marriage, of a happy marriage...because when there is a judicious marriage and above all there is love, that love that never fails, really becomes an institution