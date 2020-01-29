More than 10,000 pioneers marched in Holguín in homage to José Martí

Joy is the word that describes this morning the stage in the park named José Martí where more than 10 thousand pioneers paraded in the city of Holguín in homage to the Apostle on the 167th anniversary of his birth.



With the presence of the highest political authorities and the Government of the province and the municipality of Holguín, the protagonism of the creatures who, as Martí said, "are the hope of the world" was appreciated, filling one of the main arteries of the city with light and colour.



With posters, slogans, costumes and a lot of enthusiasm, with much respect for the Apostle, infants from six nursery schools and 65 primary schools, students from 13 basic secondary schools and eight special schools in the municipality marched.



At the conclusion of the Martiano Parade, the Union of Cuban Journalists in Holguín paid homage to José Martí by depositing a floral offering. In the same way, many people came to the park with flowers to pay tribute to the Master of all times, to the most universal of Cubans

