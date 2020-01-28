José Martí, the most universal of all Cubans

On January 28, the 167th anniversary of the birth of José Martí Pérez, the Cuban National Hero, I intend to pay tribute to him by arguing, as far as possible, why he is recognized as the most universal of all Cubans. It is clear that Martí constitutes in Cuba an integral reference that unites, educates and contributes to the improvement of our society, from the study of his life and work.

Martí went from being the most universal of all Cubans, to becoming an example to be imitated by all humanity in the struggle for human and social improvement in any part of the world, and an obligatory reference for those who denounce the injustices of imperialism and the economic and social system that oppresses and exploits human beings, their peoples and nature itself.

Martí, as a revolutionary of ideas, bequeathed to posterity a series of texts and thoughts that transcended time to become his universal contribution because of the validity they have at present in the ideological battle that the left and progressive movements are developing against U.S. imperialist hegemony.



By means of famous phrases pronounced by Martí himself, I intend to illustrate that universal projection of his thought and action which remain totally valid.

Homeland is Humanity. It is a maxim of internationalism in solidarity that reflects a concept of Homeland united to social justice without borders. It is a true example of fraternal solidarity among peoples that Cuba continues to develop through cooperation in health, education and other forms of assistance to other countries.



With the poor of the earth, I want to cast my lot. It is essential to be at the side of those who suffer and to walk together with the excluded and forgotten in order to empower that social majority to design its own future.



All the glory in the world fits in a grain of corn. This is a profoundly topical legacy that Martí leaves us, in a global context in which politics has become a media spectacle, a business and an ostentation of repressive power alien to the needs of the popular classes.



Unity and organization for the struggle. The Cuban Apostle knew how to bring together all the independence forces and had the ability to articulate the strategy to confront the Necessary War. Unity is one of the greatest teachings of the Cuban Revolution, a lesson he received from Martí himself.

Being educated is the only way to be free. José Martí's accurate definition is part of the thought of the Cuban Revolution put into practice since the initial days of the victory in January 1959.



José Martí must be read and studied. His work must be supported and disseminated. In this way, we will continue to show that José Martí is still alive, that he is not only useful but also necessary.



Let these lines serve as a modest tribute to our José Martí, the most universal of all Cubans, on the 167th anniversary of his birth.