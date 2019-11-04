Teaching Spanish, job and passion

When she was just a teenager, Maira Báster Proenza knew she would be a teacher. Such an early vocation for teaching has accompanied her for 38 years because teaching for her is an occupation and passion.

Although she retired more than two decades ago, she is still active as a Spanish teacher in pre-university education where she is recognized in Holguín for her excellent performance and experience as a trainer for the entrance exams to Higher Education.



In front of classrooms of the twelfth grade she is currently in the Instituto Preuniversitario "Alberto Sosa González" in the provincial capital, after having left her teaching mark in other educational institutions where she is respected and remembered for her customary and excellent instructional results.



Being a professional in education requires sacrifices and dedication, but Maira confesses that transmitting knowledge is always very gratifying despite adversities. "I am a teacher because I enjoy what I do, I enjoy when I have the chalk in my hand, when my students learn (...) I feel very happy and as a person has helped me with interpersonal relationships, to educate the character; I look at myself now and since I started as a teacher the change is 90 degrees, I am another person.

With her skills as a teacher she instills confidence in her students and conceives learning as an interactive and creative task that arouses interest: "I have achieved that when I am in the classroom I am respected", and this discipline has a lot to do with her dedication and knowledge, with her successful teaching methods and pedagogical mastery that have always prestigious her academic work.

Working at the Pre-University Vocational Institute of Exact Sciences "José Martí" for 16 years (1984-2000) had a special significance: "I entered almost as a child and left with maturity and a lot of knowledge, every day that passes I remember my head of the General Department, Carmen Alemán and Francisco, they were my mentors, they taught me a lot about what I am today".

Countless students appreciate her help, willingness and skills to teach grammar and writing; generations of Holguineros recognize that thanks to her successful teaching, they passed the Spanish entrance exam to Higher Education and obtained the desired career.

She perseveres in teaching this subject as an essential base in the communication and appropriation of skills necessary for correct expression and writing in any subject: "Now the student is more convinced of the lack of Spanish for life".

She also admits that there are still difficulties related to orthography, comprehension and writing, and insists: "the student has to read and not only the school books"; in this sense she considers that the family can and should, together with the school, encourage more reading habits in times of "boom" of mobile phones.

She, who comes from a family of pedagogues, knows how much consecration and effort demands this profession, which she has practiced with pleasure since she was very young. In almost four decades dedicated to teaching, she has assumed different responsibilities: director of basic secondary school, teaching secretary, head of department or municipal methodologist of Spanish, to mention a few. She collaborated with the Ministry of Education (Mined) in the process of teacher categorization and curriculum changes. For more than 10 years, she has been involved at the provincial level in the qualification of 12th grade state exams and university entrance exams.

An exemplary educator, she gratefully evokes relevant events during her teaching career such as the awarding of the "Rafael María de Mendive" and "Por la Educación Cubana" medals, honorary distinctions in recognition of her relevant merits in the sector for more than 20 years.



Maira Báster with twelfth grade students from the Alberto Sosa González Pre-university Institute, where she teaches Spanish. Photo: Yamila Pupo

Committed to her profession, Maira Báster Proenza defends a greater scientific rigour in professional pedagogical training and that motivation, vocation and intellect prevail in the choice and granting of these careers, at the service of society.