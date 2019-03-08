Gertrudis, the face of the people

When women resemble their origins, authenticity distinguishes them. From a humble background, Carmen Gertrudis Bejerano Tamayo graduated from the University of Camagüey "Ignacio Agramonte" with a degree in Law in 1997 and since then she has made way for female leadership.

Today she represents the people as vice-president of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power in Holguín, but before that she assumed other important responsibilities in which she performed with the same success under the vigilance of honesty and abnegation.



When determination and passion prevail, the challenge of governing inspires. She has never been afraid of change.She has the ability to transform duty into an entrepreneurial force that nurtures her fearless and demanding spirit. A woman who decided not to be indifferent to the problems of society is now talking to Radio Angulo Digital.



Gertrudis, from your academic training to today, what experiences have marked your professional life?

"It marked my life as a professional the first moment I was faced with working in the Provincial Directorate of Housing and the panorama was totally different from that of the University, we had to adapt to other methods, to another scenario and we did not have the practice... it was not always understood that the recent graduate needed a lot of support... and we had to impose ourselves at some point.

When I assumed the Legal Sub-Directorate of Housing in the province we had to face many difficulties in the order of confronting the illegalities.

Later, when we were given the task of coming to the provincial government, we were first trained in the Central Committee (of the Communist Party of Cuba) and we assumed here in the secretariat of the Assembly where we were for 11 years, attending to the organic part, the municipalities, the People's Councils, the delegates, the deputies, a job that I fell in love with intensely, and good in the last elections of delegates to the Provincial Assembly is when I assume the vice-presidency in the month of March".

"I did not dream of having a position of this magnitude. To lead is a task I have received. We leaders have to hope that others will see us demonstrating capacities, possibilities, but without any kind of arribism.

The delegates bet on my election and I assumed the vice-presidency of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, a position in which I have given my best to contribute to the development of the province, with attention to the population and the most sensitive issues of society.

You are recognized as a leading professional in important leadership positions in the province. Does your status as a woman influence the way you govern?

"Yes, it does. Women's own personal characteristics make us have a different level of organization, of planning, even though the method and what is established to achieve that purpose is the same for men and women have another style. And above all women have an art of directing perhaps different related to the way of thinking, with the high degree of responsibility that we have, we act with a lot of diligence, with a lot of speed".

What obstacles have you had to overcome as a leader and a woman in your administrative management?

"The biggest obstacle has been time. Due to the nature of women, we have other tasks assigned to us that take an additional amount of time, which is the home itself, and we have to carry them out for the stability of our family, and this also becomes a certain obstacle; we have to be able to organize ourselves in a way that everything can be attended to without creating imbalances between one thing and another.

What do you consider the main achievements of women in Holguín?

"The high percentage of professional women that there are nowadays, we have many educated, enterprising women. In the province a significant number of women are now in management positions, we have been growing in that purpose. We have a total of 4,389 civil servants, of whom 2,401, representing 54.7 percent, are women. And if we rely on decision-making positions, we can say that we have 37.7 percent with 146 women serving in the most important positions throughout the province.

What actions - initiatives - would you recommend to promote greater female protagonism?

"We need to socialize more the experiences that we have as women, sometimes we are very limited to assume leadership positions because others think for us and feel sorry for us and think that we cannot because we have other responsibilities in the home. We have had to confront and combat this idea. We have to disseminate more the potentialities of women leaders and also promote differentiated attention.



From your point of view as vice-president of the Government, what policies would you propose in your governmental agenda to promote the development of the province?



"Holguín must continue to promote the development it has achieved. We have the potential to achieve this even when the limitations of the "economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States against Cuba" have an influence. In Holguín we will see the transformation of our towns and cities through the territorial and urban reorganization that has already been organized and is in operation. Agriculture will be an important scenario in which the province can increase its food production. Large investments are being made in tourism with the construction of hotels. There are local development projects that contribute to unicipalities having a source of financing for their own benefit.

"We cannot continue to transform our towns and cities with very beautiful facilities if we do not work in the consciousness of people, if we do not transform behavior. The level of authority of a leader is not only academia, it is the authority gained, the way in which others see us".



Gertrudis resembles her humble origin, the courageous teachings of her father who corrected her ways of thinking and acting. She is 44 years old, mother of two daughters. She loves dogs and misses the headquarters of her hometown, San Germán.

Why would she still advocate for women?

"I would advocate for a greater opportunity to access children's circles and for them not to be subject to a union decision for women leaders, because we need an extra effort from the rest of the women. Right now we need to continue to empower women's procreation. We have to continue to advocate for the further development of the spirit of solidarity in our communities.

What advice as a woman and as a professional would you give to today's young people?

"Give more value to the sacrifice of our parents and grandparents that is sometimes unknown. Don't neglect them because they will always be part of everything we achieve. Recognize the importance of defending our political system, move away from the confusions that do so much harm and ignore the social guarantees that exist in this country.

Young people must have full confidence that in this country there is security, protection, support, and equal attention to all the population. Contribute directly to development. I would suggest that they be good men, that only in this way will youth be continuity.

What values do you think women should never lose?

"Honesty and sincerity must characterize us permanently and above all the women we lead in the People's Power. We have to look like the people we represent and not forget what the Apostle José Martí said that when the educated and virtuous woman anoints the work with the honey of her affection, the work is invincible".

"The perfect woman cannot exist. I have been a faithful woman with much understanding. I have always been a great defender of those who need it most. The main achievement that I have had is to have left a humble family and without proposing it to me in life to arrive at this position of direction without any type of opportunism, only working well, supporting tasks and responsibilities".

How is Gertrudis woman, mother, daughter and director?



"The Gertrudis I know is dynamic, resolute and very tough, and sometimes I am really amazed at how resilient I am when I hardly sleep. I am demanding with myself and with the people I love, because my purpose is to make them better every day. I apply techniques and methods to engage people to work together for a duty and not an obligation. I do not tolerate lies, my friends are not exactly people with great possibilities.