Teacher, me?

Pedagogical careers are not today among the preferred by young Holguineros. The vocation for teaching is expressed in ever smaller numbers and insufficient to cover the teaching needs in this northeastern region of Cuba.

When the current school year began, only 187 educators joined the classrooms of the "José de la Luz y Caballero" pedagogical headquarters of the University of Holguín, when in 2008, for example, 1,294 students graduated. The difference is notorious and worrisome.

With the current graduations, the educational sector cannot cover the lack of teachers in the territory at present (1,228), and is obliged to appeal to alternatives such as linking principals to teaching, reincorporating retirees (965) and hiring by the hour to make up for the shortage of teachers versus students.

Although young people recognize that teaching is a noble profession and a vital support for society, they prefer other more recognized and better paid professional options for university entrance. In the past school year, of the 689 places offered to students who took entrance exams, only 90 were filled.

After the Literacy Campaign in Cuba in 1961, the work of the teacher was highly valued and prestigious in society. Teaching was an urgent priority for the country's development. Education became a powerful tool for instruction and social justice.

It began a stage of continuous formation of teachers that allowed a total coverage of education.

But decades later the social and economic reality changed. Nowadays, there is a growing lack of interest in teaching.

Studying bachelor's degrees in education is the last option of a high percentage of students, and when most of them have access to them, the vocation does not prevail, but the advantages of entering the university by being exempted from the entrance exams in the case of those who are part of the Pedagogical College, and others use them as a springboard for career change, especially to access the Medical Sciences.

Why is it not attractive to teach today?

The lack of motivation to study pedagogical careers, apathy that is not exclusive to Holguín, alerts to a problem that involves Cuban society and, above all, the family.

"It's not that they don't want to study pedagogical careers, it's that the family's interest in careers that offer greater economic possibilities prevails. Society itself undervalues the teacher; it does not honor itself as it deserves. The social hierarchy of teachers has been lost. The work of vocational training and professional orientation is neither adequate nor systematic, and the teacher himself, on occasions, does not dignify his profession, has lowered his self-esteem and the students perceive him and lose motivation for the teaching profession," reflects Elia Pupo Maceo, a teacher for 41 uninterrupted years in primary education in the Holguín municipality of San Germán.

When you ask twelfth-graders whether they will study any of the education degrees, many answer NO without hesitation. The arguments prevail that the teacher has a very sacrificed life without stimuli and deficiencies of all kinds, while other trades with less demands and responsibilities are better paid.

Admier Rodríguez Gómez, a provincial history methodologist in pre-university education, warns that: "the reality of today's Cuba is that students do not want to be teachers... it is necessary to pay much attention because the teacher is the formator of patriotic, ethical and moral values in society".

Teaching is not an easy task requiring many sacrifices, time, dedication, commitments, permanent improvement, and the community does not always recognize and encourage the effort of teachers when they face challenges such as overloaded classrooms, excessive paperwork and controls, inadequate working conditions, student indiscipline, lack of respect, poor manners and interest in instruction, and sometimes the indifference or paternalism of parents in the education of their children, or the total guilt of the school for academic problems or bad behavior.

Would a higher salary or public recognition revert the situation of the teachers we lack? What are the disadvantages of teaching today? What values are we forming in young people? How much do we influence and determine the value of the example? What is the stereotype of the educator that the Cuban family has today? Does having being prevail in today's society?

The vocation for teaching is built and strengthened from the very experience of pedagogical and social practice.

What motivates the teacher to move forward?

Virtuous is he who chooses the ways of knowledge. Education makes us invincible in the face of the onslaught of ignorance.

"To be a teacher is to be an example for society, today we have the commitment to create values in the new generations", reaffirms Ezequiel Rojas Rodríguez, official of the Provincial Direction of Education in Holguín.

Today, more than 16,700 Holguineros work as teachers. They persevere every day in spite of material limitations, disappointments and technological deficiencies.

They do not abandon the classrooms satisfied with offering valuable knowledge that strengthens the country's development.

With responsibility they assume the challenge of educating and instructing in times of transformation of Cuban society and very difficult economic realities.

A good educator discovers and empowers the abilities and aptitudes of the students and their vocation to teach is determinant in the learning process. "Education is my life. I am from the third pedagogical contingent. I graduated in 1979 and I have always been active, I have pleasant experiences. With 40 years of graduation I still remain faithful to my profession," reaffirms with complacency Leonel Diaz Perez, methodologist of School Organization in the province.

The exodus of educators to better-paid sectors continues, but in the last five years 6,757 teachers and professors have returned to teaching in Holguín.

Teaching requires multiple skills and functions. It can be very exhausting but also very rewarding when good men and women are brought into society.

Cuba has high level teachers and an efficient teaching system that guarantees total access to education. Let's defend that strength that distinguishes us and gives us prestige.