Monday, 01 October 2018

Real Audio

Elderly people doing physical exercises recommended to increase the quality of life. Photo: Granma

The age of silver hair

fCompartir
Pin It

The hair begins to whiten, the legs are heavier than before and the skin allows the first wrinkles to appear as a sign that years do not go by for pleasure and that in the end we all get old.

To get old is not a shame but a privilege that not all people get to feel. You don't have the experience, patience and memories of many good and bad years when you are a young person, just as you don't have the opportunity to see your grandchildren grow up and pamper them as only our grandparents know how to do.

 

Cuba is a country with high rates of aging and according to recent studies, the number of older adults will increase over time, hence the policy designed to ensure a satisfactory old age and quality of life.

 

Grandparents' circles, old people's homes and specialized geriatric medical care are aspects worthy of mention in our country, which, although they are not enough, set the right course.

 

However, I believe that beyond state strategies, care for the elderly is a matter for the home, for it is there that the greatest mistreatment often happens, sometimes in an underhand manner.

 

Just a few days ago an elderly man told me that in the house he was plan B: "go to the cellar, go and find the child and go from here I'm going to clean and you're in the middle" and although he told it in a joking tone, in his eyes I could perceive the silent pain that suffers, that which is almost never said but that is hidden there in the chest.

 

The one who does the errands or the one who cares for the grandchildren, are just two examples of the role that is usually given to the elderly and we don't think how they can feel, because this is also a way of mistreating them just as screams or blows can be.

 

"To be old is to be a burden, the old is left where it wants, the old doesn't please anyone", these are the social constructions to be destroyed and which are also the focus of the draft Constitution of the Republic, just when so many Cubans demand in their consultations that the responsibility of parents with their children be equal, and of these, with their parents.

 

"You have to be a fool not to see the sun, we also get old," hums a song from the Buena Fe group as a reminder that all people age; hopefully when we reach that stage of our lives our society will have changed for the better.


 

Betsy Segura Oro
Author: Betsy Segura OroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • The age of silver hair

    The hair begins to whiten, the legs are heavier than before and the skin allows the first wrinkles to appear as a sign that years do not go by for pleasure and that in the end we all get old.

  • Raul received Diaz-Canel.

    Shortly after noon on Sunday, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, received at the José Martí international airport the president of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz - Canel Bermúdez, and the official delegation that accompanied him on his trip to New York City.

  • Holguín: They exhort to fulfill the plans foreseen for the present year.

    The fourth ordinary session of the XII mandate of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, was pronounced to give a decisive impulse to all the tasks in the rest of the year, to arrive victorious at the 60th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

  • Healthy beating

    The heart is considered an important part of the human being in the physical plane as much as idealist, he besides being the motor that pumps the blood, is for many the place where the purest and deepest feelings are lodged. But what happens when our heart is unhealthy?

  • Báguano: Commemorating the Anniversary of the Security and Safety Corps

    The "López-Peña" sugar mill served as the venue for the provincial event, where the 49th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Security and Protection Corps was commemorated, presided over by Juan Velázquez Roselló, head of Security, Protection and Defense of the Azcuba National Group.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.