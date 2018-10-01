The age of silver hair

The hair begins to whiten, the legs are heavier than before and the skin allows the first wrinkles to appear as a sign that years do not go by for pleasure and that in the end we all get old.

To get old is not a shame but a privilege that not all people get to feel. You don't have the experience, patience and memories of many good and bad years when you are a young person, just as you don't have the opportunity to see your grandchildren grow up and pamper them as only our grandparents know how to do.

Cuba is a country with high rates of aging and according to recent studies, the number of older adults will increase over time, hence the policy designed to ensure a satisfactory old age and quality of life.

Grandparents' circles, old people's homes and specialized geriatric medical care are aspects worthy of mention in our country, which, although they are not enough, set the right course.

However, I believe that beyond state strategies, care for the elderly is a matter for the home, for it is there that the greatest mistreatment often happens, sometimes in an underhand manner.

Just a few days ago an elderly man told me that in the house he was plan B: "go to the cellar, go and find the child and go from here I'm going to clean and you're in the middle" and although he told it in a joking tone, in his eyes I could perceive the silent pain that suffers, that which is almost never said but that is hidden there in the chest.

The one who does the errands or the one who cares for the grandchildren, are just two examples of the role that is usually given to the elderly and we don't think how they can feel, because this is also a way of mistreating them just as screams or blows can be.

"To be old is to be a burden, the old is left where it wants, the old doesn't please anyone", these are the social constructions to be destroyed and which are also the focus of the draft Constitution of the Republic, just when so many Cubans demand in their consultations that the responsibility of parents with their children be equal, and of these, with their parents.

"You have to be a fool not to see the sun, we also get old," hums a song from the Buena Fe group as a reminder that all people age; hopefully when we reach that stage of our lives our society will have changed for the better.





