Beyond the rise in prices

The rise in prices is currently an issue that occupies and worries Holguineros not only by the alarm of inflation but also by the significant consequences to the family economy. It is a complex situation in which internal and external factors have an impact.

By the end of 2019, there was already a decrease in productive inputs in the country and a shortage in domestic trade that was aggravated from the very beginning of 2020 by the intensification of the financial persecution of the US against Cuba by preventing the entry of goods and hindering credit, realities that have caused a contraction in the supply of goods and services.

Then came Covid-19, a pandemic that beyond the global impact on the lives of millions of people has dealt a severe blow to the world economy and of course we have not been exempt from the scope and effects of the cost of its confrontation.

To these causes have been added other internal ones that have also contributed to the excessive rise in prices in Holguin. Today agricultural products are the target of speculation and resale, they are among the most affected, why, because unfortunately the levels of production in Agriculture are insufficient, there is an imbalance between supply and demand and at the same time an increase in the amount of money in circulation.

As of January 1, with the Ordering Task, wages will increase 9.6 times in the business sector and 3.9 times in the budget sector, income will multiply, people will have more money to spend, they will demand more products, purchasing power will increase, there will be a rise in demand and if supply continues the same, prices will inevitably rise even more, with the risk that the effect of the wage increase will be cancelled out.

This reality is further complicated by the unethical and unhealthy behavior of hoarders and retailers who, faced with shortages, appeal to opportunistic prices to make a profit. It is the responsibility of society to ensure an environment of legality, transparency and order.

The confrontation to this phenomenon has to be rigorous and systematic with severe and exemplary sanctions, although these measures against the violations do not solve the problem, the fundamental challenge to avoid the progressive increase of the prices is in balancing the supply and the demand. The balance depends on efficiency and increased production.

In our social conscience, entrepreneurial capacity and greater organization, demand and control of resources is the challenge to avoid the excessive increase in the price of goods and services, especially those coming from the non-state sector.