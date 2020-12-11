The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) approved the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, thus establishing that date as Human Rights Day.

Respect for the most basic human rights should be an inviolable practice of all states and governments, but this is far from being a reality, as these are constantly violated in many nations belonging to the United Nations itself.

The UN has defined a wide range of internationally recognized rights, such as economic, social, civil, cultural and political rights, and has established mechanisms to promote and protect them.

It is therefore a matter of respecting and enforcing them, based on the fact that they are the foundations that guarantee freedom, justice and peace in the world, something that is so necessary and urgent today.

In dealing with the issue at hand, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, pointed out that "peace has been the golden dream of humanity and the desire of the peoples at every moment of history".

And Fidel summed up by saying that "Fighting for peace is the most sacred duty of all human beings, whatever their religion or country of birth, the color of their skin, their adulthood or their youth.

Let this December 10, Human Rights Day, be a propitious occasion to reflect on the imperative of turning into reality what Benito Juarez expressed: "respect for the rights of others is peace".