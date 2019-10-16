The difficult and necessary task of instilling responsibility

It is in the home that the essential values that guide and regulate human actions and define social coexistence are fomented. How do we foster a sense of responsibility? Does the family always assume its educational role of instilling duties and ensuring that modes of action are linked to commitment?

Being responsible implies fulfilling our obligations and assuming the consequences of our actions. But achieving this mode of action is a process that is educated from childhood without overprotection. How many times we tolerate inappropriate behavior of our children because they seem trivial and we are even accomplices of late arrivals or absences to classes, to cite some examples, thus promoting lies, justifications and helping them to become adults incapable of committing themselves and answering for their faults.

To instill responsibility is a complex task that starts from the value of example, from the satisfaction of the fulfilled duty. We cannot demand performances that we have not previously demonstrated.



Children and adolescents are often spared tasks in the home that they can carry out and this unnecessary help slows down their personal initiative and the collaboration that is so essential in the relations between individuals. Their cooperation in the daily domestic chores are stimuli that favor family coexistence and encourage consideration and respect, and strengthen the value of teamwork, in addition to feeling useful reinforces self-esteem.

Sometimes when we assume their homework to ensure good academic results we nick confidence in themselves, affect their intellectual development, autonomy and creativity, forgetting that responsibility responds to ethics and honesty. With this way of acting we turn our children into dependent, lazy people, always waiting to receive without sacrifice; and on the contrary, we have to encourage, stimulate results by our own efforts, form habits and establish norms, never supplant their obligations.



When we justify their wrong behaviour with the excuse of immaturity, we prevent them from being aware of the consequences of their actions and from answering for their mistakes. If they do not learn to face problems without blaming others over the years they are selfish adults, unable to respond to certain difficult situations and to provide solutions for collective benefit. They grow up with a distorted idea of life, devaluing the social impact of failing to perform their tasks.



The value of responsibility does not go in the right direction when we avoid reflection and want behaviour through imposition or reproaches. Being authoritarian, imposing adult will is no guarantee that our children will assume their duties out of conviction.



Obedience is not responsibility. It is necessary to teach them to decide for themselves on the basis of reasoning, to appeal again and again to good judgment and fair criteria, to stimulate qualities that lead to commitments and to be consistent with their observance because responsibility is related to choice without pressure, when it responds to our actions and decisions.