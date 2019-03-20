Wednesday, 20 March 2019

Real Audio

When traveling in a bus overloaded with passengers education and courtesy must also find space. Photo: Archive

Education without distinction of sex

From my childhood the term "chivalry" is a word with precise meaning for the teaching, which I received from my parents and the education instilled by my teachers in the course of studies.

I am sure that many people have also had the good fortune of having educators who master this word, and most importantly, they put into practice this action that today seems, from my point of view, to be a slogan for many.


My last trip to the municipality of Banes, on a family visit, motivated me this reflection, although, I confess, I had it in mind some time ago because of the repeated occasions that I have travelled standing, but next to a woman, while some men "slept" in the seats or simply witnessed a beautiful landscape, many times seen through the windows.


Unfortunately, this is a subject that has been addressed on several occasions, in different areas of analysis, whether in schools or workplaces, in addition to the fact that the media have also echoed the importance of the formation of values and, even so, these bad attitudes persist, especially in transport or public spaces.


Usually these actions are related to those men without adequate education and culture, however, my latest experiences have shown me that some professionals also incur in this discourtesy, but I was also struck by how some women act in these circumstances.


After a short night in my bed, I arrived very early in the morning at the bus terminal of the Balearic Islands, in order to reach a shift that would allow me to travel seated up to Banes, but my conscience and what I learned in the "university of life", forced me to give my seat to a girl who was travelling with her partner, without knowing what her destination was.


The young woman, who was 30 years old, with a small gesture of her head, thanked me for my attitude and quickly settled down, showing her conformity, because a trip of approximately two hours awaited her, but she had also ignored my backpack, which I had to place on the floor of the bus, which she never saw.


After alternating more than an hour the rest of the feet, the lady who was sitting next to her, dismounted at the Tacajó stop and to my surprise, the girl to whom I had given the seat, called her partner to accompany her to her side as if nothing had happened.


At my request she got angry and sat on her boyfriend's legs, and did not understand that I did not want to take away her partner's privacy. It was not my intention to claim a payment of the favor "with shotguns," as we Cubans say.
Stories like these show that chivalry is not limited only to the actions of men and will never have any distinction of sex, because culture and education do not have moments or limited spaces.

 

Radio Angulo
  Education without distinction of sex

