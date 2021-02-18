TaxisCuba will incorporate a parcel division for online sales.

The company TaxisCuba has among its projections for this year to incorporate a parcel division for online sales of the TuEnvío platform and other entities that have incorporated this modality.

This was confirmed to Granma newspaper by TaxisCuba's deputy general director, Kirenia Martínez González, who said that since 2020 the company has supported the home delivery of products offered by TuEnvío's virtual stores, at the request of the CIMEX Corporation.

She indicated that this first group of drivers contributed considerably to reduce delivery times, distributing approximately 40 packages each day.

Based on these results, TaxisCuba decided to expand the services offered by the company and include parcel delivery in the projections for 2021.

According to Martínez González, for this year the company is also working to sell services through payment gateways on the web, and others that will be incorporated through alliances with various sectors.

The company is also carrying out actions to increase its participation with clients in the Mariel Special Development Zone.

The deputy general director of the entity also said that it is planned to expand throughout the country the system of sale in MLC (freely convertible currency) of parts and pieces to drivers belonging to TaxisCuba, a request made by the carriers themselves.

This entity also maintains the policy of environmental care, with the use of electric tricycles.

With information from Granma



