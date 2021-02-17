Electricity generation from Mayari dam increases

The execution of the Small Hydroelectric Power Plant on the left margin of the Mayari dam, in Holguin province, is approximately 63% complete.

Brigades of Empresa Constructora de Obras Industriales number 9 are executing the project which is going through the assembly of the equipment. The plant will have a generation capacity of 1.1 Megawatt/hour. It will use 10 cubic meters of water per second, a volume that will then be incorporated into the channels of the East-West Transfer to extend its benefits.

On the right bank of the reservoir, a similar facility has delivered more than 54 Gigawat/hour to the National Electro-Energy System, since its synchronization in 2016.

As a result, around 14 thousand tons of fuel have not been used in the generation of electricity, and more than 45 thousand tons of polluting gases were not emitted into the atmosphere.

Two of its units are still waiting for components agreed with foreign suppliers.

The Small Hydroelectric Power Plant located on the right bank of the Mayari dam stands out for its generation capacity in Cuba.

With information by Marel Gonzalez (Al día)