Holguin airport runway resurfacing in final phase

The Frank País García International Airport in the city of Holguín will offer greater operational safety to aircrafts when the resurfacing works of the last 320 meters of its main runway will be concluded soon.



The works in this vital area are included in the actions developed by its workers as part of the activities for the day of the civil aviation worker in Cuba, which is commemorated every February 15 since 1960, date of foundation of Empresa Consolidada Cubana de Aviación, after the merger with the airlines Aerovías Q, Cuba Aeropostal and Expreso Aéreo Interamericano.



Miguel Andrés Peña Peña, director of the Holguin airfield, stressed exclusively to ACN that another of the investments completed on this date is the delivery of six houses and the beginning of the construction of 10 more for the benefit of workers in the sector.

The Frank País, Peña said, stood out during 2020 as one of the Cuban airports that made the most progress in the execution of its investment plan, among them, the earthworks for the new Fire Station and the casting of concrete slabs for the increase of two parking positions on the ramp for large aircrafts.



He also said that despite the decrease in operations as a result of the current epidemiological situation, the airport has been open with high quality standards since November 2, after complying with the biosecurity protocols required by the Ministries of Public Health and Tourism, as well as the Cuban Civil Aeronautics Institute and the Cuban Aviation Corporation.

In parallel to these actions, said Adrián Cancelo González, head of maintenance and investments at Frank País, work continues on a first-class visual approach system for the main runway head and a simple one for the secondary runway.



He also pointed out that a new control tower is being built, equipped with state-of-the-art technology that will help improve air navigation safety.

The new structure, with a total height of 32 meters to the roof, plus a six-meter mast for the communication equipment antennas and lightning rods, will offer air traffic controllers a 360-degree view, with much more comfort and amplitude than the current installation.



After the elevator was installed, he pointed out that the construction works are focused on the hydro-sanitary and electrical networks and interior architecture, which are expected to be completed before the end of the first half of the year for subsequent start-up after the performance of the operation tests.

As a new investment for the current year, Cancelo announced, drainage channels will be profiled to help prevent the presence of birds inside the airfield due to the danger that these animal species represent for airplanes.



The Frank País García International Airport, located 10 kilometers from the capital of Holguín, has a modern and avant-garde architectural structure, which before the pandemic operated an average of 72 flights a week with planes from 15 airlines from different continents.

