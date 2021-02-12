Muthu Hotels to manage a new hotel in Guardalavaca

Muthu Hotels MGM announced the incorporation of the seventh hotel to its portfolio in Cuba: the Grand Muthu Almirante Beach Hotel, in Holguín, which will be managed under an administration contract with the Cubanacán group.



This was confirmed by the general director of Muthu Hotels MGM in Cuba, Rafael Lopez, to the digital site of Buen viaje a Cuba magazine, which details the characteristics of the majestic five-star hotel, located on Guardalavaca beach and whose opening will be announced soon.



The Grand Muthu Almirante Beach -with 514 rooms- will operate under the All-Inclusive modality, focusing on guests in leisure, sun and beach tourism, although it will also offer facilities for weddings and other events.



With this product, the Asian company Muthu Hotels MGM continues its expansion in Cuba, where it already has hotels in Jardines del Rey, Varadero and Havana.

With information from Radio Reloj



