Etecsa applies measures in view of epidemiological situation in Holguín

Taking into account the measures applied in the municipalities of the province that are in the phase of autochthonous transmission limited by Covid-19, the Holguin Territorial Division of Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba (Etecsa) adopts measures to avoid the propagation of the virus.

According to data provided by Iliana Fernandez Perez, institutional communicator of the company, all navigation rooms in the province are closed.

In the municipalities of Holguín, Moa and Frank País, the services in the Commercial Offices are readjusted, leaving only the change of USIM cards, direct recharges, blocking, unblocking and activation of mobile lines, sale of cards and coupons, sale of permanent Nauta accounts and collection of the telephone bill. The usual business hours in the commercial units will be maintained.

The communicator added that it is important for the population to access the different existing ways to pay the telephone bill that do not require a visit to the company's offices, such as through Transfemóvil, at ATMs, through telecommunications agents or through 112 with the balance of their own card.

Customers can also carry out procedures from home by calling 112 for Commercial Management services, 114 to report fixed telephony breakage, 118 for complaints and commercial information, 52 642266 is the number available for mobile telephony assistance and 24 469140 is available to find out the amount of the telephone bill in the province of Holguín.