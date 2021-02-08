Areas for rice cultivation expanded in Holguín

With an area of 520 hectares dedicated to rice cultivation, the system of Agriculture in Holguin province includes this item among the priorities of the production program for this year as part of the strategy to contribute to improve the indicators in obtaining food within each territory.

Without the tradition of other areas of the Island in this branch, the eastern province has recently linked new spaces to this type of harvest, whose greatest development potentialities are concentrated in the agricultural pole of Mayarí from the facilities offered by the irrigation systems associated to the East-West Transfer in construction phase from areas of that Holguín territory.

Ramon Rodriguez, specialist of the coordinating group of agricultural and sugar production in the Provincial Government, told ACN that the rice program is already becoming a reality in Holguin and the harvest areas are progressively increasing with the inclusion also of fields dedicated to its cultivation in the municipalities of Banes and Calixto Garcia.



The grain collections are intended to cover, although still limited, part of the demands of the province in accordance with the strategy of territorial self-sufficiency of food, a high priority program of the Cuban government, where Holguin will be able to have 1,700 hectares of rice in the next five years.



With that surface, Rodriguez argued, the territory will be in a position to increase in that period to more than 7,000 tons of this product, out of some 2,100 programmed for 2021, one of the most demanded food items by the Cuban population, part of which is bought at high prices in the international market.



To achieve this task, the official said, it is necessary to guarantee all the inputs and services to producers in order to ensure the preparation of soils, selection and purchase of the appropriate seed, the follow-up of the work of cultural attentions to the crop and to have at the same time the installed capacities for the processing of the grain in the industrial plant located in the municipality of Mayarí.

With information from ACN